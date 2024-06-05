EC Sacks Lawyer in Peter Amewu’s disputed 2020 victory

Jean Mensa Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana has replaced its lawyer, Sekyi-Boampong, with Justin Amenuvor in an ongoing election petition case challenging John Peter Amewu's 2020 victory in the Hohoe constituency.

The case, initiated by Prof. Margaret Kweku and four others, alleged that the EC's decision to prevent approximately 17,000 voters from the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lolobi, and Likpe (SALL) traditional areas from voting in the parliamentary election was unconstitutional.



The petitioners sought to annul Amewu's election and demanded a new parliamentary election that included all registered voters in the Hohoe constituency.

The EC and Amewu have yet to file their witness statements, despite a court deadline.



