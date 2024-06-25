EC Staff, Judge, 2 Mahama ‘Boys’; See Ghanaians listed in Organized Crime Report

The report raises concerns about the transparency and legality of these property acquisitions

A global report by the Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) has identified several Ghanaians owning properties in Dubai under questionable circumstances.

These individuals included Inusah Fuseini, who reportedly owns around 20 apartments and condos valued at nearly US$10 million, Moses Asaga with one apartment worth over US$130,000, Joseph Kwaku Asamoah, the former finance director of Ghana’s Electoral Commission, listed as the co-owner of two Dubai properties, and Anthony Alfred Benin, a former judge, with properties valued at around $205,800 and $206,500.

