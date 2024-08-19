EC and government plotting to disqualify Alan Kyerematen and Cheddar ahead of 2024 election– Reports

The NPP may also support alternative candidates to siphon votes from the opposition

Credible sources reveal that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government are allegedly plotting to manipulate the Electoral Commission (EC) to disqualify Alan Kyerematen and Nana Kwame Bediako (Cheddar) from the 2024 elections.

This scheme appears aimed at countering the growing support for Kyerematen, who has backing from former President Kufuor, and Bediako’s significant appeal among the youth.



This situation underscores a troubling attempt to undermine democratic processes and highlights the need for transparency and accountability in Ghana’s electoral system.



