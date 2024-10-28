News

1

EC announces revisions to 2024 ballot statistics ahead of upcoming elections

JeanScreenshot 2024 10 11 060322.png Jean Mensa, chairperson for Electoral Commission of Ghana

Mon, 28 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission (EC) has made minor updates to the 2024 Ballot Statistics, driven by decisions from District Registration Review Officers (DRROs) and High Courts.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live