In a press release dated October 27, the Electoral Commission (EC) addressed public speculation sparked by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the capacity of one of its ballot paper printing contractors, Yasarko Press.

The EC clarified that Yasarko Press, initially assigned to print ballots for the Oti and Western North regions, experienced a technical fault in critical equipment, leading to its replacement by other contractors.



Emphasizing the credibility of Yasarko Press, which has been serving the Commission since 1998, the EC stated that the NDC’s claims of engaging a “printing house with questionable capacity” were entirely “NOT TRUE.”



The decision to issue a public statement emerges to be a response to ongoing commentary by the NDC, particularly from the party’s Director of Elections and Information Technology, who implied that the EC’s choice of contractor was questionable.



Addressing these allegations, Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman of Operations, affirmed the Commission’s long-standing trust in Yasarko Press. He stated that the replacement was purely technical, with both the EC and Yasarko Press agreeing that the company should opt out of printing the 2024 ballot papers to avoid potential delays.



To ensure continuity, the Commission quickly reallocated printing responsibilities to Buck Press and Acts Commercials, both recognized for their expertise and proven track record.

The EC noted that this change would not disrupt the printing schedule for the 2024 General Election, reassuring the public and political stakeholders that preparations remain on track.



"These two Printing Houses have demonstrable expertise, and the Commission is certain that this change will not compromise the calendar for the printing of the Ballot Papers,” the statement read.



Read full statement below:



