EC opens applications for Special Voting on December 2, 2024

The Electoral Commission (EC) began accepting applications yesterday for special voting, scheduled for December 2, 2024, allowing eligible institutions and individuals to participate.

The application deadline is set for July 1, requiring qualified individuals to apply for the right to cast their votes ahead of the general election, Graphic Online reports.



Special voting, governed by Regulation 3(1) of Constitutional Instrument (CI) 127, is designed for voters unable to be present on election day due to duties.



This includes personnel from the military, police, Immigration Service, and other essential services, along with election officials and media personnel.



To prevent double-voting, successful special voting applicants will have their names removed from the regular voting lists.



EC Chairperson Jean Mensa emphasized the commission's stringent measures to safeguard the integrity of the process, including designating district police headquarters as special voting centers.

Applicants must be registered voters in their specific constituencies and provide documentation from their institutions confirming their eligibility.



Groups applying collectively must submit a list of members, each with their Voter ID number and Polling Station Code. The EC stresses that all applications must be made in person to the Returning Officer.



Mensa also advised those without Voter ID cards to obtain replacements during the application period to ensure accurate registration details.



The EC aims for a seamless process to facilitate special voting, crucial for ensuring electoral participation across all constituencies in Ghana.



Read full article