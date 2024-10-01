News

EC predetermined the candidates on the ballot paper – Dr. Sam Ankrah alleges

Screenshot 2024 10 01 060552.png Dr. Samuel Sarpong Ankrah

Tue, 1 Oct 2024 Source: starrfm.com.gh

Dr. Samuel Sarpong Ankrah, leader of the Alternative Force for Action (AFA), has accused the Electoral Commission (EC) of manipulating the presidential candidate selection process for the December 7, 2024, elections.

He claims he was disqualified without prior communication regarding the vague criteria used.

Dr. Ankrah argues that transparency is lacking and believes his rising influence among educated citizens triggered fears within political circles that led to his exclusion.

The EC disqualified 11 candidates from the 24 who applied, prompting some, including notable figures like Janet Nabla, to take legal action against the commission's decisions.

Source: starrfm.com.gh