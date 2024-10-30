News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

EC reacts to the passing of Presidential Candidate Akua Donkor

Akua Donkor Npp Demon Akua Donkor

Wed, 30 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has announced the death of Madam Akua Donkor, the presidential candidate of the Ghana Freedom Party (GFP), expressing deep sorrow at the unfortunate news.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live