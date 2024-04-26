EC refutes Mahama's allegations of hiring NPP members as returning officers

NDC flagbearer, John Mahama and EC Boss, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has dismissed claims by former President John Mahama that it engaged members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as returning and deputy returning officers for the upcoming 2024 election.

Mahama made these claims during an interview at the London School of Economics and Political Science.



In a press statement, the EC inidcated that the recruitment process for these positions was transparent and open, with vacancies advertised in the Daily Graphic on February 5, 2024, resulting in 20,561 applications.



"An in-house Committee was established to shortlist suitable applicants to be interviewed. For the information of the general public, all successful applicants at the interview have no less than 8 years of working experience with the Commission as Temporal Election Officials."



“The allegation by former President Mahama that Ministers and DCEs were asked "to write the names of party apparatchiks and present them so that they would be appointed as the returning officers" IS NOT TRUE. The Commission rejects this unfounded allegation coming from the former President,” the EC stated.

“As a Commission, we reaffirm our commitment to spearheading transparent, credible, and fair elections - upholding the highest standards of integrity as we commit to protecting the sanctity of Ghana's electoral process,” the EC added



