EC releases 2024 election calendar, set to declare results within 72 hours

Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Jean Mensa

The Electoral Commission (EC) has released the schedule for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections, setting September 9 to 13 as the period for candidate nominations.

The climax of the political season will include balloting for presidential positions on September 23, 2024, and parliamentary positions on September 24, 2024.



According to the Daily Graphic, the EC plans to declare the results of the 2024 presidential polls within three days of the voting exercise if all goes as planned.



The electoral process kicks off with a voters' registration exercise from May 7 to May 27, 2024, followed by a nationwide initiative to replace missing voter ID cards from May 30, 2024. Preceding the registration, a 56-day public education campaign will run from April 1 to May 26, 2024.



The provisional voters' register is slated for submission to political parties between July 9 and 18, 2024, with an exhibition scheduled from July 15 to 24, 2024. The final voters' register will be submitted between August 30 and September 5, 2024.

In an effort to foster transparency and understanding, the EC will hold meetings with stakeholders outside the political parties' framework and engage the public through its "Let the Citizen Know" series. This initiative aims to eliminate suspicions and mistrust, aligning with the EC's mandate for open and transparent electoral processes.



Daily Graphic also reports that the EC revealed plans for a Special Voting day on December 2, catering to security agencies and accredited media practitioners performing duties on the main election day, December 7, 2024. However, all dates are subject to review, as indicated by the sources.



While there is no legal obligation for a specific results declaration period, the EC intends to announce presidential results within a maximum of three days. The Regional Collation Centres will play a crucial role in announcing results at the regional level, according to the sources.