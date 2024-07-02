EC reopens transfer of votes, proxy voting applications

Jean Mensa, chairperson for the Electoral Commission of Ghana

Source: Daily Guide

Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), has announced the re-opening of applications for the transfer of votes and proxy voting to enhance accessibility and voter participation in the upcoming elections.

Targeting security agencies, public universities, and prisons, this initiative aims to ensure these groups can conveniently exercise their voting rights.



Applications will be accepted at all EC District Offices and extended to 25 public universities and prison facilities.

The exercise runs from July 3rd to July 5th, with special voting applications for the media and security agencies open from July 6th to July 7th. Interested parties are urged to participate.



