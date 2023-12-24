EC’s conversation about technical issues in district assembly election cannot be true - Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe

President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe, has criticised the Electoral Commission (EC) for blaming the lapses in the December 19, District Assembly Elections on mere technical hitches..

According to him, the commission's explanation is misleading and there are broader issues related to the commission's planning and transparency.



Expressing his disapproval, Cudjoe pointed out the inconsistency between the EC's prior assurances of preparedness in the weeks leading up to the election and their subsequent claims of last-minute technical difficulties.



“This whole conversation about technical issues for the lapse the EC had cannot be true. You see if they are saying that maybe someone’s name was misspelt or something on the ballot, maybe yes. You can’t tell me that 12 hours or 6 hours to the elections, you didn’t know that you didn’t have all the accoutrement.



“These are not technical issues, they are just blatant disregard for the processes, it should have been ready two weeks earlier,” he said in a citinewsroom report.



The president of the think tank, further criticised the EC for what he perceived as a headstrong approach and a lack of collaboration with stakeholders.

To him, excluding voices from different parties contributes to avoidable problems, as evidenced by the recent elections.



“The EC has been very headstrong…If they had internalised some of these issues, I don’t know why they would then wake up and tell us recently that in the main 2024 polls, they will close polls at 3 pm. What kind of signs went into that type of decision?



“Well, if you are going to have an election and this District level election is an example of some of the processes that were bungled, would you think that 3 pm should apply to every polling station? Would you want to do something like that?" he added.



NW/NOQ



