EC’s integrity is at stake – CODEO

Albert Arhin

Source: 3news

Albert Arhin, National Coordinator of the Coalition of Democratic Election Observers (CODEO), has voiced strong concerns over recent appointments to the Electoral Commission (EC), criticizing the inclusion of individuals with political ties.

In an interview with 3FM’s Johnnie Hughes, Arhin emphasized the need for impartiality to preserve the EC’s integrity.



He urged the commission to ensure that appointees are neutral and avoid any appearance of political bias, warning that public perception of partiality could undermine trust in the EC’s work.

Recent appointments have sparked debate over the potential political affiliations of new commissioners.



Read full article