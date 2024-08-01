EC to open nominations for 2024 elections on September 9

The Electoral Commission (EC) will begin accepting nominations for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections from Monday, September 9, to Friday, September 13. This announcement, made on Thursday, August 1, aligns with the 2020 Public Elections Regulations (C.I 127).

Candidates can download nomination forms from the EC's website starting Friday, August 2. The filing fee for presidential candidates is GH¢100,000, with a reduced fee of GH¢75,000 for female candidates and persons with disabilities. For parliamentary candidates, the fee is GH¢10,000, with a discounted rate of GH¢7,500 for the same groups. Payments must be made by banker's draft to the Chairperson of the EC.



Nomination forms will be accepted daily from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon and 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm during the nomination period. All inquiries related to the presidential and parliamentary elections should be directed to the EC Chairperson and Returning Officers, respectively.