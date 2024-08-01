News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

EC to open nominations for 2024 elections on September 9

Jean Mensa 34 Jean Mensa, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission

Thu, 1 Aug 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electoral Commission (EC) will begin accepting nominations for the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections from Monday, September 9, to Friday, September 13. This announcement, made on Thursday, August 1, aligns with the 2020 Public Elections Regulations (C.I 127).

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live