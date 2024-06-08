EC to undertake 3-day mop up voter registration exercise in August

This exercise will take place at EC district offices and in prison centers

Source: 3news

The Electoral Commission (EC) has announced a mop-up voter registration exercise scheduled for August 1 to 3, 2024.

This exercise will take place at EC district offices and in prison centers.



The decision was communicated in a letter signed by the Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations, Mr. Samuel Tettey, and addressed to the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The letter also mentioned that the modalities for the exercise will be discussed at an Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting to be held soon.



