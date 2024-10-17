EC too eager to disqualify NDC Amenfi Central Parliamentary Candidate – Kwaku Asare

Professor Asare criticized the EC's eagerness to disqualify Cudjoe

Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare of CDD-Ghana has responded to the Electoral Commission’s (EC) decision to disqualify Joana Gyan Cudjoe from contesting as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central in the upcoming December elections.

The EC cited a High Court order from May 31, 2024, which prevents Cudjoe from being recognized as the party’s candidate due to concerns over her voter identification.



Despite being re-elected by the party after an annulled victory, the EC stated it must adhere to the court order.

Professor Asare criticized the EC's eagerness to disqualify Cudjoe, noting that the court has not formally disqualified her.



