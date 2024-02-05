ECG PowerApp has 3.5 million users - Samuel Mahama

Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama

The PowerApp introduced by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) is presently being used by 3.5 million electricity customers.

In a recent radio interview on Peace FM, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama, the Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), revealed that the company's mobile application, which was launched two years ago, has seen a significant increase in its user base.



Initially, the app had only 250,000 users, but it has since witnessed a considerable surge in users.



The user-friendly app has made it easier for customers to access ECG's services from the comfort of their own homes, resulting in an increase in customer attraction.



Mr. Mahama further urged customers of the company to collaborate with the company in its nationwide meter audit activity.



ECG, as a service provider, will persist in bringing in innovative services that facilitate customers to avail their offerings without any hassle, as per his statement.



The company representative emphasized the importance of customers utilizing appropriate communication channels when interacting with the company, pointing out that certain customers who speak unfavorably about the company usually involve 'middlemen' when conducting business with the company.

Mr Mahama also mentioned that the organization does not offer the sale of its meters to clients, and the company solely imposes fees for service connections.



He stated that anyone who desires to get a meter must use the company’s mobile app or visit their offices to get their meters rather than operating with “middlemen” while underlining that those who use middlemen to get them pay more money than the actual amount charged for the same services.



He urged customers who have already made payments for their meters to visit the company's offices to receive their allocated meters.



"We don't sell meters," he said, adding "We recoup the cost of the meter over a period of time. It’s not an instant sale."



He provided an explanation that the reason for the inscription "Property of the Electricity Company of Ghana" on the meter is due to their non-sale of meters.