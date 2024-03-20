ECG accuses Fantasy Dome of illegal meter connection

Over the weekend, the Fantasy Dome was demolished

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has accused the management of the popular event venue, Fantasy Dome, of unauthorized meter connection.

According to ECG, Fantasy Dome has been bypassing its meter and illicitly connecting to the public electricity network.



In a notice dated Wednesday, March 20, 2024, ECG instructed the owners of Fantasy Dome to rectify their power connection within 48 hours from the issuance of the notice.



The notice cautioned that failure to comply might lead to ECG initiating legal action against Fantasy Dome at its discretion.



The notice stated, "You are requested, in your own interest, to report within 48 hours from the date of this notice to (CSD) REVENUE PROTECTION NATIONAL TASKFORCE at ECG PROJECT OFFICE BEHIND THE VIP TRANSPORT YARD (CIRCLE), preferably between the hours of 8.00 AM and 5.00 PM to regularize your power service connection. You may bring along any relevant ECG document. ECG reserves the right to institute criminal proceedings against you at its own convenience."

The demolition of Fantasy Dome over the weekend has sparked controversy.



Leslie Quaynor, the Chief Executive Officer of Fantasy Dome, alleged in an interview with Sammy Flex that the Ghana Trade Fair Company, with the assistance of some National Security operatives, carried out the demolition exercise.



