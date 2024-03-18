ECG launches mentorship program for female STEM students

The program aims to train a group of future engineers

The Electricity Company of Ghana's (ECG) Women in Engineering (WiE) Association has initiated a mentorship program aimed at inspiring and guiding female students to explore career opportunities in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM), with the goal of addressing gender disparities in the engineering sector.

During a career guidance and counseling seminar held to commemorate International Women’s Day (IWD), Vivian Carrey, General Manager for Employment Relations at ECG, in a Graphic Online report, emphasized the importance of encouraging women to pursue STEM careers.



She highlighted that promoting gender diversity in engineering not only promotes equality but also harnesses the unique perspectives and talents that women bring to the field.



Carrey underscored the transformative potential of engineering careers, emphasizing their capacity to drive innovation, solve global challenges, and shape the future of industries. She highlighted ECG's commitment to fostering gender equality and social inclusion within its organizational culture, aligning with international best practices.



Advocating for a mentorship network that empowers, inspires, and supports women, Carrey emphasized the need to celebrate achievements while acknowledging and addressing challenges to break down barriers hindering women's advancement in STEM fields.

Miriam Korantemaa Amponsah, the Ashanti Regional President of WiE, highlighted the significance of the career guidance and counseling program, describing it as an annual initiative aimed at instilling an interest in science and mathematics among female students from a young age.



The program aims to cultivate a pipeline of future engineers starting from the basic education level, ultimately contributing to the nation's socio-economic development.



Nana Darkowaa Ampem Kyerewaa II, Guest Speaker and Queenmother of Yamfo Traditional Council emphasized the importance of supporting girl-child education, particularly in STEM fields, to bridge gender disparities.



She encouraged female students to cultivate a resilient attitude and aspire to excel in their studies, empowering them to pursue diverse career opportunities and achieve greater heights in their academic and professional pursuits.