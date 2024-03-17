ECG responds to trending video of MD on power supply issues

Samuel Dubik Mahama, the Managing Director of ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana Limited (ECG) has issued a statement addressing a recently resurfaced video clip featuring its Managing Director, Mr. Samuel Dubik Mahama Esq., circulating on social media.

The clip has been wrongly interpreted as indicative of insensitivity to the challenges faced by customers amidst the current unstable power supply situation.



Dated March 16, 2024, the statement clarifies that the video in question originates from an interview conducted during a prior conflict with the Manya Krobo community. During this incident, ECG staff encountered assault while attempting to collect bill payments from customers.



"ECG undertsands the plight of our cherished customers and the public amidst the current challenges, and wishes to assure that the sentiment expressed in the video DOES NOT reflect the values and commitment of our MD and ECG to providing reliable electricity services,"part of the statement read.

Read the full statement below:



