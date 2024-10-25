ECG to upgrade Clou Prepayment metering system starting October 25

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced an upcoming upgrade to its metering system, specifically targeting customers using Clou Prepayment meters.

This essential upgrade is scheduled to take place from Friday, October 25, to Sunday, November 24, and will require customers to enter 40-digit tokens into their meters to complete the reset and upgrade process.



The upgrade will affect several communities, including Afienya, Nungua, Tema North, Tema South, Ablekuma, Bortianor, Kole-bu, Nsawam, Ashiaman, Amasaman, Kaneshie, and Dansoman. Residents in these areas are advised to prepare for potential disruptions in their electricity service during this period.

ECG also has warned that users of the ECG Power App may experience difficulties accessing services while the upgrade is in progress.



To minimize disruptions, ECG encourages customers to seek assistance by visiting the nearest ECG Prepayment Vendor, their District Office, or by contacting the ECG Call Center.