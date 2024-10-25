News

News
ECG to upgrade Clou Prepayment metering system starting October 25

ECGCGCGC The upgrade will affect several communities, including Afienya, Nungua

Fri, 25 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced an upcoming upgrade to its metering system, specifically targeting customers using Clou Prepayment meters.

