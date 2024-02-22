ECG warns customers against fraudulent mobile money payments for services

Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a cautionary notice to its customers, urging them not to make payments to specific mobile money accounts falsely claiming association with ECG services.

The management disclosed that individuals have been contacting customers, requesting payments to designated mobile money numbers under the guise of facilitating ECG services.



Responding to this fraudulent activity, ECG released an official disclaimer on Thursday, February 22, 2024, advising customers to disregard such calls.



ECG emphasised that it does not require payments for its services through mobile transactions and directed customers to utilise the official ECG Power app or the provided short code for payments.



"Customers should please note that ECG does not demand payments for services through phone calls. Customers are strongly advised to personally initiate transactions through ECG Power (Mobile App or shortcode *266#) for all payments," the statement read.



ECG explicitly warned customers against engaging with these fraudulent calls and encouraged them to report any such incidents promptly.

The company also idicated that it is actively taking measures to address and counteract this situation.



Customers are, however, urged to report any fraudulent activity to the nearest security agency or ECG office for appropriate action.



Read the full statement below:



