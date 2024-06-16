ECOWAS Community Court sensitises lawyers and agents on Electronic Case Management System

Members of the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice (CCJ)

Source: GNA

The ECOWAS Community Court of Justice has introduced an Electronic Case Management System (ECMS) to automate its judicial processes.

The system allows for electronic filing, service, and management of cases, and is designed to make the Court more accessible and efficient.



The Court has completed the first phase of deploying the ECMS and is now sensitizing and training lawyers from Member States on its use.

The system is expected to reduce costs and logistical challenges associated with traditional filing systems.



