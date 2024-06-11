ECOWAS Court of Justice Launches Sensitisation and Training Programme on the Electronic Case Management System

Judges of the ECOWAS Court

Source: GNA

The ECOWAS Court of Justice has launched a training programme to educate lawyers from member states on its new Electronic Case Management System (ECMS).

The programme, which began on June 10 in Lomé, Togo, aims to enhance the efficiency of judicial processes and improve access to justice in the ECOWAS region.

The training will be conducted in three languages and will cover topics such as electronic filing, virtual hearings, and case management.



Read full article