ECOWAS-ENACT, NACOC Discuss Incarceration

A group photograph of stakeholders at the meeting

Source: Daily Guide

ENACT and NACOC has collaborated on a stakeholder engagement to discuss an Alternative to Incarceration (ATI) pilot project in West Africa for individuals with substance use disorders (SUD).

The project aims to enhance a specialized court program for treatment and recovery, increase policymakers' understanding of diversion options for SUD individuals, and foster collaboration between criminal justice and health systems.

Stakeholders from various sectors attended the event, emphasizing the need to shift from punitive measures to treatment and care for SUD individuals, aligning with global best practices.



