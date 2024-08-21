News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

ECOWAS Mission predicts violence at Ghana’s 2024 polls

Screenshot 2024 08 21 153006.png ECOWAS recommended enhanced dialogue among stakeholders

Wed, 21 Aug 2024 Source: www.theheraldghana.com

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) recently conducted a Pre-election Fact-finding Mission to Ghana, expressing concerns about a "tense" political environment ahead of the December 7, 2024, elections.

The mission identified issues such as mistrust in key institutions (Electoral Commission, Judiciary, Police), the spread of misinformation, and the use of inciteful language by political figures as potential triggers for violence.

ECOWAS recommended enhanced dialogue among stakeholders and proposed deploying long-term observers to monitor the electoral process closely.

Read full article

Source: www.theheraldghana.com