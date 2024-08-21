ECOWAS Mission predicts violence at Ghana’s 2024 polls

ECOWAS recommended enhanced dialogue among stakeholders

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) recently conducted a Pre-election Fact-finding Mission to Ghana, expressing concerns about a "tense" political environment ahead of the December 7, 2024, elections.

The mission identified issues such as mistrust in key institutions (Electoral Commission, Judiciary, Police), the spread of misinformation, and the use of inciteful language by political figures as potential triggers for violence.

ECOWAS recommended enhanced dialogue among stakeholders and proposed deploying long-term observers to monitor the electoral process closely.



Read full article