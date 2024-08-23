ECOWAS chooses dirty & undiplomatic language

ECOWAS plans to monitor the situation closely

ECOWAS has reacted harshly to a leaked draft report suggesting potential violence in Ghana's upcoming 2024 elections, using unusually blunt language to condemn the claims.

The regional body dismissed the report as misleading and criticized the media for misusing ECOWAS's name to incite discord.



Despite the denial, the leaked report highlighted concerns over Ghana's tense political environment and mistrust in key institutions, warning of possible unrest.

ECOWAS plans to monitor the situation closely, with long-term observer missions expected in October to ensure peaceful and credible elections.



Read full article