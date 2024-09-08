ECOWAS launches Gender Observatory (ECOGO) and EGDC’s gender programmes in Ghana

ECOWAS is supporting eight countries to help eradicate obstetric fistula

Source: GBC Ghana Online

The ECOWAS Gender Development Centre (EGDC) has launched the ECOWAS Gender Observatory (ECOGO) and its gender programmes in Ghana, supported by USAID, UNDP, and GIZ.

ECOGO is a digital platform for tracking gender programmes and gender equality data in ECOWAS member states.



At the launch in Accra, a $245,000 cheque was presented to Ghana for its Obstetric Fistula programme, which focuses on surgery, rehabilitation, awareness, and socio-economic reintegration of survivors.

ECOWAS is supporting eight countries to help eradicate obstetric fistula, a condition affecting thousands of women annually with severe health and social consequences.



