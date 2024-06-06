ECOWAS trains 200 Ghanaian youth in ICT to tackle unemployment

Stakeholders and participants of the training program

Source: GNA

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has launched a 10-day ICT training program in Ghana, aimed at equipping over 200 youth with digital skills to address rising unemployment.

The program focuses on coding, software development, and cable TV development, aiming to bridge the skills gap and prepare participants for the global digital marketplace.



ECOWAS Resident Representative, Mr. Baba Gana Wakil, emphasized the need to address youth unemployment and drug-related issues in the sub-region, highlighting ICT and digitalization as key drivers of development.

The program aims to empower youth to create jobs and contribute to economic growth.



