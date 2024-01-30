EOCO Boss acknowledges receiving OSP’s docket on Cecilia Dapaah

Executive Director of (EOCO), COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Office (EOCO), has confirmed that she has received the file on Cecilia Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation, pertaining to the purported case of money laundering involving her.

According to a 3news report, Madam Addo-Danquah mentioned that the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has handed over a file to her department for review. However, she hasn't had the opportunity to go through it yet, hence subject to review.



“I have that and we are now reviewing, at the appropriate time we will speak about it. I am not well briefed about the docket, so I don’t want to make any comment on it until we review it. The most important thing is that he has handed over, I don’t have any more thing to add,” she told 3News.

On Thursday, January 25, Special Prosecutor Mr. Kissi Agyebeng officially announced the transfer of the investigation into the financial affairs and assets of the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources Minister along with her associates to EOCO.



In July 2023, the OSP released a statement to commence an investigation into suspected corruption and corruption-related offenses involving Cecilia Abena Dapaah following reports that huge sums of money had been stolen from her residence by her domestic staff.