News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

EOCO Boss’ leadership questioned over staff-erected bust, Manasseh weighs in

EocoGaRmcVjXoAAg5PC What was meant as a gesture of appreciation has ignited a broader conversation

Sun, 20 Oct 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), has come under scrutiny following the erection of a bust in her honor, constructed by her staff without her knowledge.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live