EOCO Boss’ leadership questioned over staff-erected bust, Manasseh weighs in

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, Executive Director of the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO), has come under scrutiny following the erection of a bust in her honor, constructed by her staff without her knowledge.

The statue was unveiled during a ceremony on EOCO’s premises, intended to commemorate her role as the first woman to lead the agency.



However, what was meant as a gesture of appreciation has ignited a broader conversation about leadership and transparency within the institution.



Investigative journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni did not shy away from voicing his concerns. Commenting on the surprise nature of the unveiling, he questioned the competence of any leader who would be unaware of such an initiative within their organization.



“If I headed a security institution, such as EOCO, and my staff built a bust in a park on the premises of the organization, and the only time I got to know about it was when the bust was unveiled, I would be worried about my competence,” Manasseh stated.

His critique raised questions about internal communication and oversight at EOCO.



Manasseh further noted the potential damage to leadership perception, especially when such surprises are made public.



“I wouldn't be happy to have my surprise captured on camera,” he added, suggesting that a leader should maintain closer control over significant organizational activities and decisions, particularly those that involve public recognition.



