EOCO boss Maame Tiwaa's tribal association in Police dangerous — Akamba

Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah

Joshua Akamba, former NDC National Organiser, criticizes EOCO's Maame Tiwaa Addo-Danquah for allegedly promoting tribal divisions within the Police Service.

He condemned her for leading a group of senior police officers labeled 'Police officers who hail from and serve Asanteman' to donate towards a project supported by the Asantehene.

Akamba warned that such tribal focus is dangerous for national cohesion and calls on authorities to intervene. He emphasizes the need for unity, citing Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's inclusive leadership as an example to follow.



