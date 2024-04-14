EOCO clears Ministry of Roads and Highways of Prof. Adei's corruption allegations

Ministry of Roads and Highways

The Ministry of Roads and Highways has announced that the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has concluded its investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption within the ministry, following a petition by the Ministry itself.

In a press release dated April 12, 2024, the Ministry stated that EOCO's findings have exonerated them from any wrongdoing, dismissing the allegations as a reflection of generalized perceptions of corruption in the country.



According to the statement, EOCO found that the comments made by former GIMPA Rector, Prof. Stephen Adei, were "unfortunate and general" within the context of perceived corruption, and thus concluded the matter as unsubstantiated and presumptuous.



The allegations arose in October 2023 when Prof. Adei expressed concerns about corruption in the awarding of road contracts, claiming that bribes were determining factors. However, the ministry disputed these claims, asserting that their processes were transparent and adhered to legal procedures.



In response to the allegations, a group of road contractors also denied encountering demands for upfront payments of GH¢1 million, affirming the transparency of the contract awarding process.

The Ministry of Roads and Highways expressed satisfaction with EOCO's investigation outcome, reaffirming their commitment to transparency and due process in contract awards.



Below is the full statement from the Ministry of Roads and Highways:



