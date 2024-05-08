EOCO refutes accusations by OSP, denies reluctance to investigate Cecilia Dapaah

Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has rebutted allegations levelled against it by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) regarding its purported hesitancy to probe former Sanitation Minister, Cecilia Dapaah.

Samuel Appiah Darko, Director of Strategy, Research, and Communications at the OSP, recently revealed that EOCO had returned Cecilia Dapaah’s case file, suggesting a lack of enthusiasm in pursuing the money laundering charges against her.



He also, in an interview on Citi FM, indicated that EOCO’s intention to return the case file was erroneous, as the document had already been returned.



However, in a statement signed by its Executive Director, Maame Yaa Tiwa Addo-Danquah, EOCO has adamantly contested the assertions made by the OSP, branding them as an "unwarranted misrepresentation of facts".



According to EOCO, the OSP failed to fulfill its commitment to furnish them with the report after discussions with OSP officials.



"In view of the intense public interest generated by the instant matter, and to correct the undue misrepresentation of facts, EOCO would like to set the records straight. Following receipt of the 'referral' by the OSP on 25th January 2024, EOCO by a letter dated 1st February 2024 signed by the Deputy Executive Director (Operations), Abdulai Bashiru Dapilah, requested the Special Prosecutor for 'a copy of the findings on the case to facilitate' EOCO's investigations.



"EOCO's letter of 1st February 2024 was received at the Front Desk of the Office of the Special Prosecutor by a Field Desk Officer II, Solomon Tetteh, who duly signed for the letter at 9.52 a.m. on 2nd February 2024. The Deputy Executive-Director of EOCO, Bashiru Dapilah, followed up to the OSP and discussed with Mr. Emmanuel Basintale, the Director of Investigations of the OSP, the possibility of expediting the release of the report," the statement explained.

"This discussion was done in the presence of the Deputy Special Prosecutor Ms Cynthia Lamptey. Mr. Basintale assured that as soon as he received clearance from the SP the report would be released to EOCO to assist in investigations. To date, EOCO has not received any information from the OSP.



"Following the review of the docket presented by the OSP and the advice of the Attorney General, EOCO returned the original docket received from the OSP back to the OSP on 3rd May 2024," it added.



Read the full statement by EOCO below:







