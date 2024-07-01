EPA holds public hearing on draft EIS for Ewoyaa Lithium project

Keith Muller , CEO of Atlantic Lithium speaking at the public hearing

The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has held a public hearing on June 27, 2024, at Krofu, Central Region, to discuss the draft Environmental Impact Statement for the proposed Ewoyaa Lithium Mining project.

This was the second meeting between the EPA, Atlantic Lithium, and local residents.



CEO Keith Muller of Atlantic Lithium announced that all mining lease requirements have been met, and the project is set to create over 800 jobs during the construction phase.

Residents raised concerns about compensation, employment, and environmental impacts. T



he EPA and company representatives assured that these concerns would be addressed, and local chiefs emphasized protecting community interests.



