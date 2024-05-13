EPA urges journalists to prioritize environmental coverage

John Kingsley Krugu, Executive Director for the Environmental Protection Agency

The Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Dr. John Kingsley Krugu, has called on journalists to prioritize the coverage of environmental issues to protect the country's forest reserves from destruction caused by illegal mining (galamsey) and chainsaw operators.

Speaking at this year's World Press Freedom Day in Koforidua, Dr. Krugu emphasized the pivotal role journalists play in society in promoting environmental protection and sustainability.



"Journalists play a crucial role in amplifying the voices of the marginalized and holding decision-makers accountable for driving meaningful change on environmental issues," Dr. Krugu stated.



He stressed the urgency of journalists' role in raising awareness, fostering dialogue, and advocating for positive change to address environmental challenges such as deforestation, pollution, habitat loss, and climate-induced disasters.



"In the face of daunting challenges, journalism serves as a beacon of hope, illuminating pathways towards a more sustainable and equitable future," Dr. Krugu remarked.



He called on journalists to reaffirm their commitment to using journalism as a tool for environmental protection and sustainable development.

Dr. Krugu commended the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) for its commitment to elevating the discourse on environmental issues and praised its vision and leadership in championing press freedom and environmental sustainability.



He highlighted the importance of collaborative efforts in environmental protection, stating that while the EPA has the authority to act on environmental protection, collaborative efforts are essential for sustained progress.



"In collaboration with other stakeholders, we can effectively protect the environment and advance our shared goals and objectives," Dr. Krugu assured.



He emphasized the need for journalists to continue their efforts in protecting the environment, especially in the face of climate change and environmental degradation.