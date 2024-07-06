EU commits €32 million to enhance Ghana’s pharmaceutical and vaccine production

This investment will help develop a skilled workforce, improve research and development capabilities

The European Union has launched a €32 million initiative to support vaccine manufacturing in Ghana, aiming to strengthen the country's healthcare sector and increase access to quality health products.

This investment will help develop a skilled workforce, improve research and development capabilities, enhance regulatory systems, facilitate technology transfer, and foster partnerships for vaccine and pharmaceutical production.



The EU's support comes in response to the limited access to COVID-19 vaccines in Africa, with the goal of making Ghana a regional vaccine manufacturing hub.

Additionally, the EU has provided support for enhancing the capacity of Ghana's Food and Drugs Authority to ensure quality standards for vaccines manufactured in the country.



Read full article