EU raises concerns over Ghana's anti-LGBTIQ Bill, urges respect for human rights

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy

In a speech delivered by Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius on behalf of High Representative/Vice-President Josep Borrell, the European Union (EU) expressed concerns over Ghana's recent passing of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Act, commonly known as the anti-LGBTIQ Bill.

While acknowledging Ghana's commitment to human rights, including steps taken to abolish the death penalty, the EU highlighted challenges in protecting sexual minorities.



The EU emphasized the need for a close review of the Bill in light of Ghana's international and constitutional human rights commitments. The Bill's constitutionality has been challenged and is currently under scrutiny by the Supreme Court.



Additionally, the Bill requires presidential assent to enter into force, and the President has expressed concerns about potential human rights setbacks and financial implications.



The EU has closely monitored the Bill since its introduction in 2021 and has consistently communicated its concerns to Ghana. Ghana's role in ensuring regional stability in a volatile region has been acknowledged, and the EU aims to deepen its partnership with Ghana to address regional political and security challenges.

The EU reiterated its commitment to defending human rights as universal values and commended Ghana for its support for human rights, particularly in abolishing the death penalty.



The EU pledged to continue partnering with Ghana in its commitment to human rights and regional leadership, emphasizing the importance of respecting human rights in Ghana's legislative process.



In closing, the EU reaffirmed its support for Ghana's commitment to shared values and pledged to continue following Ghana's progress on human rights.



The EU urged Ghana to uphold its international and constitutional human rights commitments and emphasized the importance of building on the strong partnership between Ghana and the EU to defend common values.