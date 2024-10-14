East Ada NPP, residents angry at DCE

New Patriotic Party

Source: The Chronicle

Residents and supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in East Ada are upset with District Chief Executive (DCE) Sarah Dugbakie Pobee for not revealing the location of DRIP equipment meant for road repairs.

During a radio interview, she stated she wouldn’t disclose where the equipment was stored, causing frustration among locals who believe it should be accessible.

NPP’s parliamentary candidate, Naa Dornuki Nortey, faced complaints about poor road conditions during her campaign, prompting party members to question whether the DCE is undermining her candidacy.



