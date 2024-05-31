East Cantonments Pharmacy donates $36,000 in dialysis equipment to 37 Military Hospital

The donation includes two dialysis machines and 138 cartons of Niagara Catheter Kits

East Cantonments Pharmacy Limited (ECPL) has donated medical equipment and consumables worth $36,000 to the 37 Military Hospital's dialysis unit.

The donation includes two dialysis machines and 138 cartons of Niagara Catheter Kits, following the hospital's urgent appeal for support in managing end-stage kidney care.



ECPL's General Operations Manager, Kwaku Bediako, emphasized the company's commitment to community impact through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, aligning with their mission to improve patient care and achieve universal health coverage.

Col. Adotei Myers, Officer in Charge of the Medical Department, expressed gratitude, noting that the new equipment would enhance the hospital’s capacity and quality of care for kidney patients, addressing the facility's current strain.