East Legon Accident: Victims receiving treatment at University of Ghana Medical Centre

Two occupants of the Acura were trapped and burned beyond recognition

Source: 3news

Surviving victims of a tragic accident in East Legon, Accra, on October 12, 2024, are receiving treatment at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Eyewitnesses reported that the collision occurred around 4:00 PM, resulting in two vehicles being completely burned. One victim has been discharged, while others are in stable condition.



According to Alex King Nartey of the Ghana National Fire Service, the crash involved an Acura 4×4 and a Jaguar, leading to one vehicle striking a wooden electric pole, which caused the fire.

Emergency responders were still at the scene working to evacuate the deceased.



