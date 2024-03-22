Easter festivities in Ave Dakpa banned by Akatsi North District Assembly

Akatsi North District Assembly

he Akatsi North District Assembly in the Volta Region has prohibited Easter festivities in Ave Dakpa, citing concerns over public safety and adherence to court orders.

However, the Assembly clarified that regular Christian observances, funeral ceremonies, apprenticeship graduations, and customary rituals remain permissible.



In a statement released on Thursday, the District Security Committee (DISEC) cautioned against transforming these events into festival gatherings or durbars.



Furthermore, the assembly reiterated the community's obligation to honor the pending interim injunction against the Ameshikpe festival, emphasizing the importance of respecting the court's decision.

The assembly appealed to Ave Dakpa residents for their cooperation and understanding during this period, emphasizing the paramount importance of maintaining peace in the community and facilitating development initiatives.



