Eastern Region: Bawumia commissions new police station in Asakraka

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at the commissioning of the Police Station

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has inaugurated a state-of-the-art Police Station in Asakraka, located in the Kwahu South District of the Eastern Region.

The newly constructed Police Station stands out for its unique brick architecture, a departure from the typical block designs of most police stations across the country.



During the commissioning ceremony, Dr. Bawumia, who also serves as the Chairman of the Police Council, praised the Ghana Police Service for adopting this innovative brick architecture.



He emphasized that the new Police Station will significantly benefit Asakraka and its surroundings by enhancing law and order in the area.



Dr. Bawumia lauded the Police Service for its commitment to protecting lives and property, urging the public to continue supporting and cooperating with law enforcement agencies.

In his remarks, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, expressed his delight at the commissioning of the modern Police Station. He also extended his gratitude to Dr. Bawumia for his support to the Police Service during his tenure as IGP.



The Chief of Asakraka, on behalf of the community, expressed appreciation to President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia for the provision of the new Police Station and other developmental projects in the area.



