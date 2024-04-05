Eastern Region: Man allegedly shoots brother-in-law dead

The incident occurred on April 5

A tragic incident unfolded in Mampong Akuapim, Eastern Region, where a man is accused of fatally shooting his brother-in-law.

The alleged murder occurred in the early hours of Friday, April 5, 2024, within the same family residence shared by both the suspect and the victim.



Sammy, the suspect, purportedly committed the crime while the victim, identified as Ageorgia, was resting outside the room, seeking relief from the heat.



Ageorgia, who had escorted his wife to town, was sleeping outdoors when Sammy allegedly fired the fatal shot.



Upon witnessing the act, Ageorgia's son was warned by the suspect to flee or face the same fate.

The son managed to escape and alerted the authorities, but tragically, help arrived too late.



According to local reporter Nana Baah, there had been ongoing disputes between the suspect and the victim, shedding light on a possible motive for the crime.



The suspect's wife, who is also the deceased's sister, has reportedly fled the area, adding another layer of complexity to the situation.