Economic hardships: Ask for forgiveness from Ghanaians – Jantuah tells Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: 3news

Kwame Jantuah, a leading member of the Convention Peoples Party (CPP), has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to apologize for the economic hardships faced by Ghanaians, including pensioners affected by the Domestic Debt Exchange Programme.

Speaking on TV3's New Day show, Jantuah emphasized that Ghanaians are forgiving and would likely accept a sincere apology.



He also highlighted the need for constitutional amendments to address governance issues, such as excessive presidential power and ineffective local government.

Jantuah called for a government of national unity to harness the expertise of qualified individuals for national progress.



