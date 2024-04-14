Edem Agbana questions govt's focus on Performance Tracker amidst unfulfilled promises

Edem Agbana

Edem Agbana, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ketu North, has expressed skepticism regarding the government's Performance Tracker initiative.

During an appearance on The Big Issue on Citi TV, he argued that the government should prioritize addressing its unmet promises and performance issues instead of focusing on potentially non-existent projects documented in the tracker.



Agbana emphasized the need for accountability and transparency, stating, "You have performed abysmally in seven years, and just less than a year, you go ahead to launch a performance tracker, and here we are today asking about the cost of the projects you claim to have executed."

He further criticized the government for including projects undertaken by non-governmental organizations in the tracker, which he viewed as a sign of desperation and mediocrity.



Agbana urged the government to fulfill its promises, such as building 300 SHSs and completing projects in various districts, rather than diverting attention to initiatives like the Performance Tracker.