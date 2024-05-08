Education Hub Ghana launches project to enhance conditions of schools in deprived communities

The project aims to develop an online database cataloging schools in deprived communities

Education Hub Ghana, a non-governmental organisation dedicated to enhancing educational opportunities for children in underprivileged communities, is launching a groundbreaking project aimed at recognising schools in deprived areas of Ghana.

The initiative aims to shed light on both public and private schools in deprived communities that lack essential infrastructure necessary for providing quality education to children.



At the core of Education Hub's mission is the unwavering belief in the transformative power of education for both social change and individual empowerment. The organisation firmly believes that every child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their socio-economic background. By providing such access, Education Hub equips children in poverty-stricken areas with the skills, knowledge, and confidence necessary to build brighter futures for themselves and their communities.



The primary objective of this project is to develop an online database cataloging schools in deprived communities, beginning with those in Accra. Education Hub Ghana's team has conducted thorough assessments of these schools, gathered information such as establishment dates, self-sustainability efforts, and any past or present assistance received from private institutions or the government. Additionally, the team has documented the current state of each school's infrastructure through photographs and videos, which has been uploaded to the organisation's website and social media platforms to raise funds for necessary improvements. Following the identification process, five schools were selected for in-depth interviews to share their histories and voice their concerns, with these interviews being featured on Education Hub Ghana's YouTube channel.







Theodora Abena Yeboah, founder and director of Education Hub Ghana, expressed the urgency of this project, stating, "Throughout our journey, we've encountered schools in Greater Accra suffering from dire conditions due to limited resources and funding. For instance, during our interview with the proprietor of Step for Knowledge Academy in Ashaiman, Accra-Ghana, it became evident that the school has received minimal external support since its establishment in 2009. The school gained community recognition only after receiving eco-friendly school bags from Education Hub Ghana in August 2021. This underscores the critical need for assistance in areas such as marker boards, teacher furniture, student desks, a computer lab, a school bus, and a library."



"In another interview with educators from Destiny Kids School Complex in Adjei-kojo, we discovered that inadequate infrastructure impedes the delivery of quality education. The school requires basic supplies, a library, educational materials, and assistance in completing construction projects to ensure student safety. Both schools confirmed their reliance on Education Hub Ghana, as they have received minimal support from other sources. Hence, our project aims to raise awareness and foster collaborations that benefit these schools and their students," she added.

Education Hub Ghana asserts that achieving inclusive and equitable quality education, as outlined in Sustainable Development Goal 4, necessitates prioritising underserved communities, ensuring no child is left behind.







To support this initiative, please contact Education Hub Ghana via email at [email protected]. You can also make a donation via Telecel Cash: 0200113920 (Christiana Pomaa) or PayPal: paypal.me/eduhubghana.



Further information is available on the Education Hub website (educationhubghana.org) and social media platforms, including Instagram (@eduhubghana) and LinkedIn (Education Hub Ghana).







About Education Hub Ghana:

Established in October 2019, Education Hub Ghana endeavours to bridge the gap between infrastructure and quality education for children in underprivileged communities.



In a world where education is often considered a privilege rather than a fundamental right, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) play a crucial role in closing the disparity gap, particularly in impoverished areas. Education Hub Ghana serves as a beacon of hope, dedicated to providing improved education and infrastructure for children in marginalised communities, with the overarching goal of ensuring universal access to education.



Aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 4, Education Hub Ghana strives to guarantee inclusive, equitable, and high-quality education for all children. Acknowledging the significant disparities in educational access, particularly in disadvantaged communities, the organisation endeavours to break the cycle of poverty through empowerment and education.



Education Hub Ghana has initiated various projects, including summits to engage with deprived communities, distribution of essential stationery supplies such as books, pencils, and pens, as well as providing customised eco-friendly school bags. Currently, the organisation is focused on recognising schools in underserved areas and raising funds to support them.



