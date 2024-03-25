Education Minister Affirms govt's commitment to advancing education amid economic challenges

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to advancing education across the country despite prevailing economic challenges.

Speaking at the launch of the Ghana Smart Schools Project, Dr. Adutwum emphasized the government's determination to ensure that no child is left behind in accessing quality education.



Acknowledging the economic constraints facing the nation, Dr. Adutwum emphasized the importance of investing in education as a cornerstone for national development.



He highlighted the visionary leadership of President Nana Akufo-Addo in prioritizing education even amidst economic difficulties.



"This is what a visionary president does," Dr. Adutwum said.



The Ghana Smart Schools Project, unveiled during the event, is part of the government's broader efforts to enhance e-learning and digitization in the education sector.

The initiative aims to revolutionize senior high school education by providing cutting-edge teaching and learning management systems, digital educational content, and electronic devices to all senior high schools (SHS) and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions nationwide.



Aligned with the Ministry of Education's digitalization agenda for pre-tertiary education, the Ghana Smart Schools Project is poised to bridge the digital divide and equip Ghanaian students with the necessary digital skills for the future.



By leveraging technological advancements, the government aims to prepare students for the challenges and opportunities of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



The launch of the Ghana Smart Schools Project underscores the government's commitment to the Education for Sustainable Development Agenda, recognizing education as a fundamental driver of rapid socio-economic transformation.



Through innovative initiatives like the Ghana Smart Schools Project, the government seeks to empower students, educators, and educational institutions to thrive in the digital age and contribute meaningfully to Ghana's development trajectory.