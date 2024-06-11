News

Education Minister applauds Prempeh College for winning Robofest World Championship in US

Prempeh Robofest Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum with the winners of the obofest World Championships, Prempeh College

Tue, 11 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education, has praised Prempeh College for winning the Robofest World Championships Unknown Mission Challenge (UMC) 2024 in the USA.

He commended the students for making Africa proud and affirmed his belief in the talent of Ghanaian youth.

During a courtesy visit led by Dr. Eric Nkansah, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Dr. Adutwum donated GHC10,000 to support the team's future training. He emphasized the importance of continuous learning and assured ongoing government investment in education.

The team received significant scholarships and awards for their achievements, highlighting the success of Ghana's education system.

Source: GNA