Education Minister inaugurates UniMAC Governing Council and swears in members

Members of the UniMAC Governing Council in a group photograph with Education Minister

In a significant step towards advancing governance in one of the fastest-growing public universities in Ghana, the Ministry of Education(MoE) has officially inaugurated the Governing Council of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) and sworn in its members.

The ceremony was held at the Ministry’s conference room on Monday, the 25th of March 2024, and was graced by esteemed dignitaries from the Ministry and the UniMAC academic community.



During the inauguration, the Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, took the opportunity to inform the gathering of some of the projects undertaken by the Ministry and the role he expects UniMAC to play in the government's strategic vision for tertiary education.



He urged the newly appointed members of the Governing Council to adopt a strategic approach to meeting the growing demand for STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education within the university's curriculum.



Emphasising the critical role of STEM disciplines in driving innovation, economic growth, and global competitiveness, the minister underscored the need for UniMAC to equip students with cutting-edge skills and knowledge in these fields.



He also commended the interim Governing Council, led by Prof Kwesi Yankah, for holding the fort and committing their efforts towards a smooth transition of the merger and UniMAC's excellence and innovation in media, arts, and communication.

The chairman of the newly inaugurated Governing Council, Prof Kwesi Yankah, on behalf of the members, expressed his gratitude to the president of the Republic of Ghana through the minister for the confidence reposed in them to execute the UniMAC growth agenda.



He has pledged the Governing Council’s dedication to advancing UniMAC's mission of providing a holistic education that blends creativity with technical proficiency.



He pledged to work closely with stakeholders, industry partners, and educational experts to develop robust STEM programs, enhance research initiatives, and cultivate a culture of academic excellence and innovation within the university community.



The inauguration ceremony concluded with a sense of optimism and enthusiasm as UniMAC embarks on a transformative journey towards becoming a hub of excellence in media, arts, and communication, contributing significantly to Ghana's educational and socio-economic development.